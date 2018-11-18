Try 1 month for $3

WALL | Cecilia Melvin, 86, died Nov. 16, 2018.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Nov. 20, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall.

Visitation will be held at the church two hours prior to the services.

Interment will be at the Wall Cemetery.

