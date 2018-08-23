Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WHITEWOOD | Frank Mathew Merchen, 83, died Aug. 19, 2018.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at the Whitewood Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Merchen, Frank M.
