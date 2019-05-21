{{featured_button_text}}
RAPID CITY | William Alt Merchen, 81, died May 19, 2019.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Jane; son, Bill (Betty); son, Bob (Sandy); daughter, Debbie (Jeff); daughter, Cindy (Lynette); eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. May 22, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

