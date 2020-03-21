Merkel, Norma
0 entries

Merkel, Norma

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE, Wyo. | Norma Merkel, 88, died March 20, 2020.

Services will be at a later date.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels of Spearfish, S.D.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Merkel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News