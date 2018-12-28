Try 1 month for 99¢

CHADRON, Neb. | Larry Dean Merrill, 71, died Dec. 22, 2018. 

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Chamberlain Chapel.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29, at the chapel. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. 

Chamberlain Chapel

Celebrate
the life of: Merrill, Larry D.
