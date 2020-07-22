Mesteth, Theresa
0 entries

Mesteth, Theresa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. | Theresa (Brown) Mesteth, 45, died July 14, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD

To send flowers to the family of Theresa Mesteth, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 22
First Night Wake Service
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Sioux Funeral Home
340 Oglala Ave
PINE RIDGE, SD 57772
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Night Wake Service begins.
Jul 22
Service
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
12:00PM
Sioux Funeral Home
340 Oglala Ave
PINE RIDGE, SD 57772
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News