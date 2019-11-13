Meta Brady

{{featured_button_text}}
Meta I. Brady

RAPID CITY | Meta Irene Brady, 96, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Westhills Village Healthcare.

I was born May 26, 1923, to Henry and Paulina (Pudwill) Magstadt in Tripp, SD. She graduated from Tripp High School in 1942 and later moved to Hot Springs SD with her parents in 1943. She attended the University of Nebraska in 1944 and 1945.

On May 4, 1946 she married Darrell Brady in Hot Springs and they lived in the Custer State Park for the summer. In the fall they moved to Philip SD, and lived there for 8 years, with 6 weeks in Wessington Springs before moving to Sturgis for 5 1/2 years and finally moving to Rapid City in 1960.

I leave my three children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren: Rodney Brady of Rapid City, SD; Michael Brady of Chattanooga, TN, his children Emily and husband Pat and their daughters Isla and Poppy, Bryan and wife Esther and son Nehemiah, Anne, and Shannon; Janet Brady Pettis and husband Rod of Columbia, SC, her children Jaron and wife Erika, Anessa, Samuel, and Henry Ray. One brother Ray Magstadt of Bismarck, ND; and brother-in-law Lewis Trent; many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

I am going to join my husband Darrell Brady, my parents Henry and Pauline Magstadt, sister Erma, sister-in-law Sylvia, and Mike's wife Cynthia.

Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A procession will leave Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home at 10:45 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided before leaving to the cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Canyon Lake United Methodist Church Choir, Canyon Lake United Methodist Women, or the Journey Museum.

Service information

Nov 15
Graveside Service
Friday, November 15, 2019
10:30AM-11:00AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
