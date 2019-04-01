Try 3 months for $3

BELLE FOURCHE | David H. Meyer, 87, died March 28, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. April 3 at Kline Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 4 at St. James Lutheran Church.

Meyer, David H.
