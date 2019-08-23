{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Helen E. “Betty” Meyer, 100, died Aug. 18, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Aug. 31, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Inurnment will take place at the Arlington City Cemetery at Arlington, SD.

