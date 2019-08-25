RAPID CITY | Our wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Helen Elizabeth (Mewaldt) Meyer, age 100, known to us as “Grandma Betty," was called home to the Lord on Aug. 18, 2019.
Betty was born April 9, 1919, in Wisconsin to Nathaniel Mewaldt and Helen (Canum) Mewaldt. She had an older brother, Richard, and younger sister, Margaret. Betty grew up in Aberdeen, where her father was a professor at Northern University and where Betty obtained her two-year teaching degree. She met and married her husband, Kamp Meyer, while teaching school in Lennox. They moved to Arlington, where Kamp eventually owned the Red Owl Grocery Store and Betty taught kindergarten, first grade and special education in the Arlington Public School District for over 30 years. Her caring attitude, patience, and love for learning combined to make her a highly respected and beloved teacher to scores of students over the years.
Betty and Kamp had two children: Richard and Elizabeth, both of whom grew up in Arlington. During those early years, Betty went to Summer School and eventually obtained her four-year college degree in Elementary Education which was a life-long goal. Besides devoting time and attention to the development and upbringing of her children, she was involved in the Arlington Community. She taught Sunday School in the Methodist Church, started a Girl Scout Troop in Arlington, was a member of “Ladies Aid," and was active in her “Study Club”. In addition to teaching, she helped Kamp at the Red Owl Store.
Her husband Kamp passed away in 1975. Betty continued teaching a few years, then retired. She moved to Rapid City in 1985 when her youngest grandson Tyler was born to be closer to family. During her “senior years” Betty remained extremely active ... she biked, hiked in the Hills, swam regularly at the YMCA (at age 92 she earned six gold medals swimming in the Senior Olympics). In 1998, Betty became a resident at Westhills Village. She participated in many activities that were available there as well as in all extended family activities. She and her special friend Gertrude (Gayla’s mother), played cards almost every evening and followed that with a time of devotions. Betty had a phenomenally positive attitude about life and was an example and inspiration to us all in the Christian way she lived her life. Betty’s greatest joy, source of delight, and pride was in her family all of whom will miss her incredibly!
Immediate family includes: Richard & wife Gayla along with grandchildren Chad & wife Dawn, Kirsten Bradsky & husband Paul, Tyler & wife Kristina ... and great-grandchildren Carter, Luke, & Daryn Meyer ... Samantha, Rhett, & Dominic Bradsky; Elizabeth & husband Fred along with granddaughter Nicole & partner Mark ... and great-granddaughter December.
The family expresses gratitude to all the wonderful caregivers who provided gentle loving care and assistance for Grandma Betty at Westhills Village Independent Living, Westhills Assisted Living, and at Clarkson Health Care Facility.
A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, followed by fellowship and lunch at the Meyer & Dana Office Conference Room next door.
We bid farewell to one of the last from that “Greatest Generation”!
Burial of ashes will take place at the Arlington City Cemetery.
