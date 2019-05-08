{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Riley B. Meyer, 20, died May 5, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 9, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 10, at the United Methodist Church. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.

the life of: Meyer, Riley B.
