Meyers, Calvin

BELLE FOURCHE | Calvin Meyers, 60, died March 7, 2020.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
10:30AM
Countryside Church
625 Woodland Drive
Spearfish, SD 57783
