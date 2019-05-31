{{featured_button_text}}

NISLAND | Frances Leona Meyers, 89, died May 27, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on June 7, at the Belle Fourche Community Center. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery in Newell.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche

Celebrate
the life of: Meyers, Frances L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments