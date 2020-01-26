Michael, Richard
Michael, Richard

RAPID CITY | Richard Michael, 84, died Jan. 22, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with full military honors provided by Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Black Hills Funeral Home

