Michael, Richard

RAPID CITY | Richard Michael, 84, died Jan. 22, 2020.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

Service information

Jan 28
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
10:00AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty, SD, CI 57702
Jan 28
Burial
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
1:30PM-2:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
