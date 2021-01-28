 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael W. Brown
0 entries

Michael W. Brown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Michael Wayne Brown, 62, died Jan. 26, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Vale Cemetery in Vale, SD.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News