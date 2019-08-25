CAPUTA | Amy D. Michaels, 44, went to our Lord on Aug. 21, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Health Hospital.
Amy was born May 12, 1975 to Sidney and Laurel “Janice” Michaels in Sacramento, CA. Amy graduated from Rapid City Stevens High School in 1994, and attended Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
Amy lived in Caputa in her own home, which she loved, and was working out of her home reviewing legal documents for a law firm out of Florida.
Amy loved her nieces and nephews very much and enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed making things for them and sewing blankets for them. Amy loved her parents' dogs, Maddy and Sugar, which she would babysit as often as she could.
You have free articles remaining.
Amy loved the Black Hills of South Dakota. She loved to drive through the Hills and take pictures of the scenery as often as possible. In college she was a member of the Rodeo Club and enjoyed hanging out with club members. She was a member of the New Life Christian Church of Emporia, KS, when she lived there. Amy had a heart of gold and everyone loved her so much. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and loved her smile.
Amy was preceded in death by her grandparents, John & Phyllis Michaels and Eugene & Virginia Fay.
Amy is survived by her parents, Sidney (Susan) Michaels, Rapid City, and Laurel “Janice” (Robert May) Michaels, Emporia; sisters, Tricia Michaels, Emporia, and Cristina (Michael) Kopren, Rapid City; brother, Matthew (Sandi) Michaels, Spring Creek, NV; nine nieces and nephews, Timothy (Amber), Calli, Kaylee, Hanaha, Ryean, Keagan, Brayden, Caitlyn, and Maya; and a grandniece, Rose.
Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery and Cremation Gardens. Reception will follow at the Labor Temple, 922 E. St. Patrick St.
To plant a tree in memory of Amy Michaels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.