CAPUTA | Amy D. Michaels, 44, died Aug. 21, 2019.

Celebration of Life memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 27, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

