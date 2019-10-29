{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Ruth Mary (Skogen) Michels, 72, died Oct. 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m Oct. 31, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Her life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 1st, at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be in Rockham, SD.

