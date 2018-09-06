Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HOT SPRINGS | Debra K. Michelson, 57, died Sept. 1, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

