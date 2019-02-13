Try 1 month for 99¢

FAULKTON | Adolphiene D. Mickley, 104, died Feb. 9, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. CST on Feb. 15, at the Meadows, with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. MST on Feb. 18, at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City.

