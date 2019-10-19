{{featured_button_text}}

PIERRE | Carrie Jean Mikkonen, 71, passed away Oct. 15, 2019, in Sioux Falls.

Carrie is survived by her son: Doug (Stephanie) Mikkonen and daughter: Laurie Mikkonen both of Pierre; grandchildren: James, Jacob, and Joseph Mikkonen; brother: Charlie Sizer; nieces: Kate (Aaron) Olson and Liza (Zach) Clark; grandnieces: Molly Olson and Kenzie and Izabelle Clark; and grandnephew: Luke Olson of Pierre; sister: Marcia (Mike) Forrester of Gulf Shores, AL; sister: Mary (John) Higgs of Bozeman, MT; sister: Karen (Chuck) Minard of Chandler, AZ; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m, Sunday, Oct. 20 at Lutheran Memorial Church with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m.

Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at the church, with inurnment at Riverside Cemetery, Pierre. Following the services, a luncheon will be served at Drifters Bar and Grille in Ft. Pierre. Online condolences: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

