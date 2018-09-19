Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SPEARFISH | Karol Elizabeth Miles, 60, died Sept. 16, 2018.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sept. 20, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21, at the chapel. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Miles, Karol E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments