Millard, Marlene A.

VANCOUVER, Wash. | Marlene Ann Millard, a long-time resident in the Eugene area, passed away the 10th of February 2020 at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver.

Born on the 25th of April 1935 in Yankton, SD, she spent her childhood years growing up with four other brothers and sisters on the Millard family farm north of Rapid City. Marlene received her Nursing License from Rapid City St. John’s McNamara School of Nursing in 1959. She loved being a Nurse, it allowed her to care for people and she received several awards for her best bedside care and knowledge of the Nursing practices.

Marlene’s work history as a Registered Nurse included care in Labor and Delivery in Missouri. She worked as a Nurse at various clinics in the Eugene Springfield area, Labor and Delivery at Sacred Heart Hospital, Cascade Manor Retirement Center and the Agripac Cannery. She was a Director of Nursing and also managed a Diet Center in Eugene, performed insurance physicals, pierced ears and finished her career in Eugene for a local Rheumatologist.

In her retirement years she fulfilled another dream and graduated from Beauty School at the age of 63 to become a licensed Cosmetologist.