Millard, Marlene A.

VANCOUVER, Wash. | Marlene Ann Millard, a long-time resident in the Eugene area, passed away the 10th of February 2020 at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver.
Born on the 25th of April 1935 in Yankton, SD, she spent her childhood years growing up with four other brothers and sisters on the Millard family farm north of Rapid City. Marlene received her Nursing License from Rapid City St. John’s McNamara School of Nursing in 1959. She loved being a Nurse, it allowed her to care for people and she received several awards for her best bedside care and knowledge of the Nursing practices.
Marlene’s work history as a Registered Nurse included care in Labor and Delivery in Missouri. She worked as a Nurse at various clinics in the Eugene Springfield area, Labor and Delivery at Sacred Heart Hospital, Cascade Manor Retirement Center and the Agripac Cannery. She was a Director of Nursing and also managed a Diet Center in Eugene, performed insurance physicals, pierced ears and finished her career in Eugene for a local Rheumatologist.
You have free articles remaining.
In her retirement years she fulfilled another dream and graduated from Beauty School at the age of 63 to become a licensed Cosmetologist.
Marlene loved to cook and try all kinds of different recipes. She loved picnics, pizza and jamoca almond fudge ice cream. She liked to go on rides in the car to see the sites and outdoors. She loved to read, shop the sales and do special things for the Holidays.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce Larson; and two children, Marc Mitchell and Monte Mitchell. Marlene has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Your thoughts and best memories of Marlene can be sent to The Mitchells, 1240 E. Pioneer Loop, La Center, WA 98629.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.