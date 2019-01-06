Try 1 month for 99¢

LEAD | Shirley (Aby) Millard, 85, passed away Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City.

Shirley was born to Perry and Irma Aby in New Underwood, SD, on January 11, 1933. She is survived by her children William ‘Gene’ (Brigdette) Millard, Neil (Betty) Millard, Raymond (Roxanne) Millard, Sue (Dennis) Schutz, Jeff (Patty) Millard and Leonard Brien. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters; Evonne Flax and Geraldine Ray, and one brother, Richard Aby, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband William, her daughter, LouAnn Brien, and great-grandson Seth Brien.

Shirley grew up in New Underwood and Canning, SD, and graduated from Blunt High School. She married William Millard on November 30, 1951, in Pierre, SD. They moved to the Black Hills in 1956. After the children were of school age, Shirley entered the work force, working in a couple of restaurants and refining her love of baking, first at the local bakery and then at Lead High School. She retired in 1991.

She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist church in Lead and the Black Hills Rod and Gun club.

Shirley had many hobbies. including camping, fishing, sewing and painting. Her greatest love was her gardening. She often received yard of the month. Shirley was also known for always having a cinnamon roll ready for you.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead.

Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

