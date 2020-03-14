Miller, Darrell 'Lefty'
0 entries

Miller, Darrell 'Lefty'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Darrell “Lefty” Miller, 80, died March 5, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News