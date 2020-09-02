 Skip to main content
Miller, Dean W.
Miller, Dean W.

STURGIS | Dean Wendell Miller, 86, died Aug. 30, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

