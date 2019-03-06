PIEDMONT | Delores “Dee” Miller, 81, passed away on March 3, 2019, at Rapid City Hospice House.
Dee was born on Dec. 10, 1937, to John and Hattie Gaskin in Lead. She attended Lead High School through graduation. She then met the love of her life, George Miller, and they were united in marriage on Feb. 14, 1956. This marriage was blessed with three children: Ed, Kevin and Lori.
She was active and involved throughout the community.
She is survived by her loving husband, George; son, Kevin (Bridget) Miller; daughter, Lori (Bill) Harmon; daughter-in-law, Beverly Miller; sisters, Norma and Lois; brother, Jerry; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving son, Ed; along with other family members.
She will be greatly missed by all. We Love You.
A fellowship will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at the Senior Citizens Center in Piedmont.
Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
