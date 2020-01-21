Miller, Elaine
Miller, Elaine

RAPID CITY | Elaine Miller, 93, died Jan. 4, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Draper Auditorium.

Kirk Funeral Home

