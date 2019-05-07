{{featured_button_text}}
Glenda Miller

Miller

SEATTLE, Wash. | Glenda Alma Miller, 63, passed away on March 16, 2019.

She was born on June 24, 1955, in Rapid City, S.D., to Clement and Cecile Miller.

She was a graduate of Rapid City High School, Black Hills State University, University of Washington and South Seattle Community College.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents and numerous brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the Restored Life Outreach Fellowship Church in Rapid City, with Pastor Kelly Patterson officiating.

