SEATTLE, Wash. | Glenda Alma Miller, 63, passed away on March 16, 2019.
She was born on June 24, 1955, in Rapid City, S.D., to Clement and Cecile Miller.
She was a graduate of Rapid City High School, Black Hills State University, University of Washington and South Seattle Community College.
You have free articles remaining.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents and numerous brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the Restored Life Outreach Fellowship Church in Rapid City, with Pastor Kelly Patterson officiating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.