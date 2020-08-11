You have permission to edit this article.
Miller, Harriet S.
Miller, Harriet S.

STURGIS | Harriet Sadie Miller, 99, died Aug. 7, 2020.

Private family services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Bear Butte Cemetery.

