LITTLETON, Colo. | Jim Lee Miller, 79, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019, of complications from the leukemia he had been battling for the last few years. Jim was originally from Vale, SD, where he farmed and ranched for many years with his father, Alex Miller. He was a faithful Christian and a leader at Newell Assembly of God, Spearfish Bethel Temple, Lakewood Southwest Assembly of God, and Faith Community Church of Littleton.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Katie Miller; his wife, Kathy Miller; his daughter, Laura Miller; and two brothers, Robert Miller and Steven Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Miller of Littleton; son, Greg (Darla) Miller of Canton, OH; son-in-law, Robert (Kelly) Maes of Littleton; brother, William (RoseMary) Miller of Littleton; granddaughter, Madison Maes of Littleton; and grandsons, Alexander (Kristin) Miller of Willoughby Hills, OH, Jeffrey (Angela) Miller of Alexandria, VA and Jonathan Miller of Pittsburgh, PA.
Jim was born May 19, 1940, in Yakima, WA, to Alexander and Catherine (Scholl) Miller. He graduated in 1958 from Vale High School and married Kathryn Jean Fredlund in 1961. In 1968 he completed a B.S. in Chemistry from Black Hills State University. After serving for a short period as a chemist at the South Dakota State laboratory in Vermillion, he returned to farming at Vale with his wife and children in 1970. He and his father closed down farm operations in 1987 and relocated to Spearfish, where he worked with a series of start-ups and small businesses in the developing technology field. After working on a project for Mitsubishi Industries, they hired him as the Global Sales Manager for their commercial water-stop product, Adeka Ultraseal. His work for Adeka took him to worksites and businesses across the globe, including the headquarters in Japan, major dam projects in South America, and the "big dig" tunnel project in Boston.
In 2002, Jim and Kathy continued to work for Adeka, but relocated from Spearfish to Littleton to give support to his father and to his daughter Laura who was beginning to suffer from Huntington's Disease. Jim's father lived with them in Littleton for the rest of his life. Jim and Kathy were closely connected to Laura, Bob, and Madison, helping Bob care for Laura until her death. Beginning in the late 1990’s, Kathy began to struggle with breast cancer and blood disorders. As he had done with his father and his daughter, Jim faithfully cared for her until her death in 2015.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the most beautiful things in his life happened toward the end, as he married his childhood sweetheart, Delores Catron on Oct. 15, 2016. In their high school senior yearbook, they received the award of "most likely to be the first couple to visit the moon together," and in a way, they did. The last two and one-half years were spent together touring the country and enjoying things like camping, riding a jet-ski, and daily lunches out together. He loved and supported Delores' three children, Deanne, Jeff, and Renee and Delores' eight grandchildren.
Jim Miller will always be known as a true pillar in any community in which he was involved. He was a wonderful husband, father, friend and community leader. Jim lived a wonderfully full life, working in an incredibly wide-range of positions, including police officer, fisheries worker, chemist, farmer, computer specialist, web-site manager, sales manager, school board president, and church board member. He was self-sacrificing, always up for an adventure, a lover of food, photography, and nature. His heart was so large that he "adopted" and cared for anyone he found in need. Most of all, he was a beloved child of God and faithful believer over the course of his entire life.
The Celebration of his Life will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at Calvary Temple Assembly of God in Spearfish. Everyone is invited to join the family for lunch and sharing of memories following the funeral. Interment will be at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
An online guestbook is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.