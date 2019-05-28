{{featured_button_text}}

LITTLETON, Colo. | Jim Lee Miller, 79, died May 25, 2019.

A Celebration of his Life will be at 10 a.m. on May 31, at Calvary Temple Assembly of God in Spearfish, S.D. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche, S.D.

