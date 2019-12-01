FEDERAL WAY, Wash. | John Walter Miller, born 1945 and raised in the Black Hills of South Dakota, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in October in the Seattle area. He was a wonderful husband, father, son and man.
“Jock” was the only child of Jane (nee André) and John Martin Miller of Hot Springs, SD. Attending University of Wyoming on a football scholarship, John graduated from University of South Dakota with degrees in Economics & English. At The Emporium in San Francisco he met his soulmate Sandy (nee Borgen). They married in 1970 and for nearly 50 years, John was Sandy’s rock.
Later finding his forte in outside sales & using his uncanny math skills, John became Regional Sales Manager/Vice President for Simmons, Sealy and Tempur-Pedic. His work allowed him to make lifelong friends while seeing much of the USA. Able to retire at age 60, John shared his parents’ last years and rejoined the “3 amigos”. John enjoyed travel including adventures in Europe with daughter Stacia plus many special trips to Mexico. In 2018, he organized his lifelong bucket list trip to see Perth and explore Australia/New Zealand for 10 weeks with Sandy.
John’s word was his bond, his handshake a promise, his laughter infectious, his smile beguiling. He disliked airports, dishonesty, golfing (well, most of the time) and small talk. John loved Italian food, women’s soccer, his black GTO and DeLorean, true country music, sudoku, “the nature” & The Hills, cooking (especially Chinese and BBQ), the Seahawks, pushing others’ buttons, a good joke, holding hands, wild game (especially pheasant), debating, Puerto Vallarta. And he loved “his three girls”.
Waiting for John are his beloved daughter, Samantha; parents; in-laws, Ruby & Winston; and many other loved ones. John’s wit and wisdom will be missed by his best friend Sandy; treasured daughter, Stacia and her husband Luke; dear brother of Libby Borgen, Sylvia (Mike) Wilkerson, Mack (Shawna) Borgen; cousins, Bill (Susie) Fleming, Pete (Cindy) Fleming, Jayne Marie (Grant) Linck, JoAnn (Lars) Flanagan, Jim André, John André, Jeff (Jenelle) André, and Billy, Craig, and Rich André. WE still ARE, my love.
Please share memories on John’s online guestbook at legacy.com.
