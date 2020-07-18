Miller, Marsha L.
Miller, Marsha L.

HOT SPRINGS | Marsha L. Miller, 77, died July 6, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Marsha Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

