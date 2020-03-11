Miller, Nancy A.
RAPID CITY | Nancy Ann Miller, 75, journeyed home to Heaven on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at home with her loving husband and children close by, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on June 27, 1944, in Toledo, OH. She was united in marriage to Paul T. Miller on Sept. 6, 1963.

She is survived by her husband, Paul of Rapid City; son, Bill (Lynnette) of Rapid City; her daughter, Amy (Dallas) of Parker, CO; her son, Brian of Loveland, CO; and grandchildren, Shantel and Spencer Schwehr, Maggie and Genna Miller, and Brooke Miller.

