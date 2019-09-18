{{featured_button_text}}
Naotha Miller

Miller

RAPID CITY | Naotha Gay Miller, 92, Rapid City, passed away Sept. 15, 2019, at her home of 64 years.

Naotha was born March 26, 1927, in Guide Rock NE, the only daughter of her parents, Ira and Viva Glee (Winslow) Howard.

Naotha graduated high school in Burr Oak, Kansas, where her mother had moved her and her older brother Forrest, after the death of her father in 1932.

While attending business school in Salina, Kansas, Naotha met James Robert Miller and they were married at her mother’s home on Nov. 9, 1947.

Survivors include sons: Roger Miller and Kent Miller (Tammy), both of Omaha, NE; daughters: Mary Laubach (David), Mankato, MN, Laurenda Anderson, Mineota, MN, Joan Anderberg (Wayne), Bloomington, MN, Janet Ryks (Darold), Rapid City, Pauline Miller, Stoke on Trent, United Kingdom; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; brother, Forrest; grandchild, Christopher; and three sons-in-law: Leroy Anderson, Bruce Grafenstein, and Larry Hannah.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Her full online obituary can be found at www.osheismchmidt.com.

Events

Sep 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, September 19, 2019
9:00AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Sep 19
Graveside
Thursday, September 19, 2019
11:00AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
