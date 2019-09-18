RAPID CITY | Naotha Gay Miller, 92, Rapid City, passed away Sept. 15, 2019, at her home of 64 years.
Naotha was born March 26, 1927, in Guide Rock NE, the only daughter of her parents, Ira and Viva Glee (Winslow) Howard.
Naotha graduated high school in Burr Oak, Kansas, where her mother had moved her and her older brother Forrest, after the death of her father in 1932.
While attending business school in Salina, Kansas, Naotha met James Robert Miller and they were married at her mother’s home on Nov. 9, 1947.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include sons: Roger Miller and Kent Miller (Tammy), both of Omaha, NE; daughters: Mary Laubach (David), Mankato, MN, Laurenda Anderson, Mineota, MN, Joan Anderberg (Wayne), Bloomington, MN, Janet Ryks (Darold), Rapid City, Pauline Miller, Stoke on Trent, United Kingdom; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; brother, Forrest; grandchild, Christopher; and three sons-in-law: Leroy Anderson, Bruce Grafenstein, and Larry Hannah.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Her full online obituary can be found at www.osheismchmidt.com.
To send flowers to the family of Naotha Miller, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.