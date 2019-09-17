{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Naotha G. Miller, 92, died Sept. 15, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 19, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To send flowers to the family of Naotha Miller, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Sep 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, September 19, 2019
9:00AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers for Naotha's Funeral Service
Guaranteed delivery before Naotha's Funeral Service begins.
Sep 19
Graveside
Thursday, September 19, 2019
11:00AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers for Naotha's Graveside
Guaranteed delivery before Naotha's Graveside begins.
Load comments