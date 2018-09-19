Subscribe for 33¢ / day

NEWELL | Richard D. Miller, 69, died Sept. 16, 2018.

Celebration of Life services begin at noon on Sept. 22, at the Newell Evangelical Church.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Miller, Richard D.
