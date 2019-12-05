{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Ronald Lewis Miller, 91, died Nov. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 9, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, at Prairie Home Church in Maurine. Burial will follow at Monument Hill Cemetery in Mud Butte.

