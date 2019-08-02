{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Rudolph H. Miller, 79, died on July 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on Aug. 9, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10, at Open Heart United Methodist Church.

Events

Aug 9
Visitation
Friday, August 9, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
