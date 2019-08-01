{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Rudolph H. Miller, 79, died on July 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on Aug. 9, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10, at Open Bible United Methodist Church.

