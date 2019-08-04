{{featured_button_text}}
Rudolph Miller

RAPID CITY | Rudolph Henry "Rudy" Miller, 79, passed away on July 30, 2019. Rudy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Miller; sons, Randy, Ricki and Rori; grandchildren, Shayna, Shae, Trenton, Shjon and Bodhi; and sisters, Ardella and Lenora.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Open Heart United Methodist Church.

Rudy loved the life of racing and spent many years as a beloved patron at Black Hills Speedway. He had a passion for building race cars and lending a hand to drivers in need. He enjoyed being an entertainer and would tease crowds with the hilarious character, Aunt Olga.

He volunteered at Harney Little League and spent time as a Cub Scout den leader.

Rudy was devoted to work and his family. He was loved, respected, and will be missed by many.

