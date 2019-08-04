RAPID CITY | Rudolph Henry "Rudy" Miller, 79, passed away on July 30, 2019. Rudy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Miller; sons, Randy, Ricki and Rori; grandchildren, Shayna, Shae, Trenton, Shjon and Bodhi; and sisters, Ardella and Lenora.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Open Heart United Methodist Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Rudy loved the life of racing and spent many years as a beloved patron at Black Hills Speedway. He had a passion for building race cars and lending a hand to drivers in need. He enjoyed being an entertainer and would tease crowds with the hilarious character, Aunt Olga.
He volunteered at Harney Little League and spent time as a Cub Scout den leader.
Rudy was devoted to work and his family. He was loved, respected, and will be missed by many.
To send flowers to the family of Rudolph Miller, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.