SIOUX FALLS | Donald Hugh “Huey” Mills, 73, died Aug. 6, 2019, at home.
Donald was born Dec. 28, 1945, in Rapid City. Hugh moved from Rapid City to Sioux Falls in 1981.
He is survived by his son, Jason Hugh Mills of Bismarck, ND; his daughter, Victoria Sahadi of Phoenix, AZ; brother, Jack (Jeannine) Mills of Sioux Falls; two sisters, Kay (Roger) Hobbie of Flandreau, and Vickie (Rick) Kilmer of Goddard, KS; sister-in-law, Peggy Mills of Bartlesville, OK; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Mae Mills; infant daughter, Leah; and brother, Dean Mills.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at georgeboom.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Mills as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
