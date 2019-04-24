BELLE FOURCHE | Anthony "Tony" Milos, 50, died April 15, 2019.
A Celebration of Life and sharing of memories will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Crow Peak Brewing in Spearfish; from 3-5:30 p.m. at Flanagan’s Pub in Spearfish; from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at the Old Style Saloon No. 10 in Deadwood; and from 4:30-7 p.m. at Paddy O’Neill’s in Rapid City.
Kline Funeral Chapel
