{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Sandra L. Minkel, 51, died Aug. 17, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 22, Thursday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 23, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Sandra Minkel, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Aug 22
Visitation
Thursday, August 22, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Order flowers for Sandra's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Sandra's Visitation begins.
Load comments