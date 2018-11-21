Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Sharon Ann “Sunshine” Minzlaff, 76, died Nov. 19, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23, at Black Hills Fellowship Church. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

