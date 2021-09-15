 Skip to main content
Miranda Rea (Vaughn) Miller
Miranda Rea (Vaughn) Miller

BILOXI, Miss. | Miranda Rea (Vaughn) Miller, 33, died Sept. 2, 2021.

Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church.

