BELLE FOURCHE | Jerry Lee Mitchell, 79, passed away peacefully Aug. 9, 2019 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare.
Jerry was born March 20, 1940 in Belle Fourche to Francis E. and Mary E. (Durr) Mitchell.
He was a bartender, night club manager and part owner of the Robbinsdale Lounge. He was also an insurance underwriter in NY and NJ. His passion was flying and he had a private pilot's license. Jerry married Jeanette Jensen in 1961 and to this marriage two daughters, Tobi and Traci were born.
Jerry was witty and always ready with a good joke. He loved music and was a good guitarist. At one time he had a band called the Mitchell Trio.
He is survived by his daughters, Tobi (Steve) Thorson of Belle Fourche and Traci (Brent) Wood of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, Shea, Valerie and Holly Thorson, Bryce, Madison and Mitchell Wood.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Pine Slope Cemetery.
A memorial has been established to provide more furnishings for the new Pine Slope Cemetery Shelter built by the local VFW.
