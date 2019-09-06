{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Jerry Lee Mitchell, 79, died Aug. 9, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 11, at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Kline Funeral Chapel 

